This rendering, including in the meeting package, shows how the proposed Home2Suites by Hilton hotel would be designed, including the indoor pool and the entrance off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as well as parking for Thankful Missionary Baptist Church. Image from David R. Carter & Associates, Nashville.
This dated aerial photo shows where the Home2Suites hotel would rise at Five Points adjacent to the proposed Varsity restaurant (former Dairy Queen site, bottom left) off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Spider Webb and East First Street.
Planning department
From Emerge Hospital Group website
The proposed Home2Suites by Hilton for "downtown Rome" as shown on the company's website.
A 106-room Home2 Suites by Hilton, with 106 rooms and an indoor pool, has been identified as the long-rumored tenant of the vacant Five Points site adjacent to the proposed Varsity.
It is the latest change proposed for the area following approval for 36 apartments across Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Gibbons Street and a grocer planned in the former Troy's barbecue site at Five Points Plaza.
Rome/Floyd's Board of Adjustments meets at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sam King Room at City Hall and is scheduled to review variances for the project including:
Increasing the building height from 45 feet to 64 feet, thus allowing five stories and another 24 rooms.
Reducing project setbacks from 20 feet to five feet.
Reducing landscaping strips.
Trimming required parking from 106 to 103 spaces.
The planning commission staff is recommending "denial of all the requests but encourages the board to add a condition allowing the applicant to immediately refile after revising their plans." Among the concerns is parking especially for the nearby Thankful Missionary Baptist Church. There has been no input from any adjoining owners and neighbors.
The hotel is sought by Vintage Rome LLC, associated with Emerge Hospitality Group. Sam Patel, the president and chief executive officer, says pending approval, the company hopes to break ground between October and December of this year.
"We pretty excited to be growing in the community" following the success of the company's nearby property, the Hampton Inn on Turner McCall, Patel says.
It has been a busy few years for the Five Points area and North Broad.
The biggest headlines have been associated with the plans to open a Varsity restaurant on the site of the now-demolished Dairy Queen. The land is cleared and a $1.5 million building permit was issued in October but little else has happened on the site aside from the addition of some runoff barriers.
The apartments at the intersection of King and Gibbons went through several concepts before being OK'd by 5-3 Rome City Commission vote in September. Patrick Cash is behind the development.
Troy's BBQ at 1024 N. Broad St. closed two years ago this month but the site has since been purchased by Neema Patel with plans for a grocery, says Realtor Larry Cagle of Hardy Realty who had the deal.
The city of Rome also continues to study a Tax Allocation District designation for a major portion of the North Broad foot print in hopes of spurring additional development and redevelopment.