More students have been charged following a fourth major brawl at Rome High School, this latest one coming Tuesday.
Ten students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were charged following the fight, says Rome's Assistant Chief of Police Debbie Burnett. Charges ranged from battery to being party to a crime, she says.
The fight occurred even as Rome Police have several extra officers on campus; additional police were assigned to the school starting last Friday.
Last week, at least 16 students were charged following separate fights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Five students were charged following a lunch room fight on Thursday. The first fight ended with five arrests last week; the second with six.
It has been a rough new year on campus at Rome High where students returned to class on July 29.
♦ On Aug. 3 and 4, two students were found in possession of stolen, loaded Glocks; one was 15, the other 16. Both were charged.
♦ In-person classes were canceled Aug. 5 as teachers underwent additional safety training.
♦ Starting Aug. 8, RHS students were required to start entering the school through specific spots, allowing for checks of backpacks, coats, hoodies and such. That practice was expanded to Rome Middle School starting Aug. 11.
♦ On Aug. 13, at a called meeting, the school board approved nearly $400,000 to buy Evolv weapon detection systems for both schools.