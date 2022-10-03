Maybe a freshly issued, seven-digit building permit will further confirm The Varsity is heading to Five Points in Rome sometime in 2023.
The permit, with a $1.5 million construction value, was issued to Cobb V Realty LLC of Kennesaw by the Rome-Floyd building department.
It is the latest step to opening on the site of the former East Rome Dairy Queen at 879 Spider Webb. Rumors began swirling about a year ago over a Rome location as well as another planned in front of the Tractor Supply off Tennessee Street in Cartersville near the new auto museum.
The Rome site's confirmation came in December and then a $1 million property sale followed in late winter, brokered by Toles, Temple and Wright Real Estate. The Dairy Queen closed about the same time.
Demolition was quickly completed in July.
Initial plans call for:
A 4,448-square-foot restaurant with outside seating.
The entrance to the parking lot is on Spider Webb Drive with the exit on East First Street, similar to what Dairy Queen had.
Two lanes of traffic will circle the restaurant; one for the through through and the second a bypass.
The Gordy family opened the first Varsity in 1928. There have been plenty of changes in recent years, including the closing of the Athens location with two new restaurants on the way -- one on Parkway Boulevard and another in Bethleham (framing is now up).