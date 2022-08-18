The Rome/Floyd work force added another 1,300 jobs in July, rising to 42,300 overall and the most in at least the last 13 months.
Thursday's report from the Georgia Department of Labor shows the community had a work force of 41,000 in July 2021. There was no change from the June report, also a total of 42,300.
It also comes with mixed news as four of five area counties reported an increase in the number of first-time jobless claims compared to June. A county-by-count check shows:
Floyd: 405 claims, up from June but down vs. July 2021.
Bartow: 237 claims, almost unchanged from June, down from a year earlier.
Gordon: 295 claims, down from June and from the previous July.
Polk: 89 claims, up from the previous month but down from 12 months earlier.
Chattooga: 111 claims, up from June but down from July 2021.
A check of the local jobs boards show:
Rome-Floyd Chamber: 113 positions posted as of Thursday morning, including a number of options at local colleges.
Career Outlook, including a note on the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber's career fair set for Aug. 24 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center.
Statewide update (from a media release): Georgia's July unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8 percent while the number of jobs continued to climb to 4,812,100. The state saw a record high number of employed Georgians of 5,135,374, up 823 in July.
County-by-county unemployment rates are due next Thursday.