July jobs
Georgia Department of Labor

The Rome/Floyd work force added another 1,300 jobs in July, rising to 42,300 overall and the most in at least the last 13 months.

Thursday's report from the Georgia Department of Labor shows the community had a work force of 41,000 in July 2021. There was no change from the June report, also a total of 42,300.

