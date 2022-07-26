Covid cases at Rome’s two hospitals dropped from 37 on Friday to 29 as of Monday afternoon.

Atrium Health Floyd had 22 patients Monday, down three; AdventHealth Redmond was treating seven virus patients, down five from Friday.

