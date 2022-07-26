News briefing: 29 Covid patients in Rome hospitals Monday, down 8. Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Covid cases at Rome’s two hospitals dropped from 37 on Friday to 29 as of Monday afternoon.Atrium Health Floyd had 22 patients Monday, down three; AdventHealth Redmond was treating seven virus patients, down five from Friday.The decrease comes after the hospitals were treating 41 virus patients, the most since February, as of July 21.Getting checked: The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Around Town: Keep an eye on both sides of Turner McCall in East Rome. Now official: Our red-hot I-75 corridor Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Heritage Automotive Group sold to Shottenkirk, including Honda, Nissan, Hyundai franchises Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 74° Clear Humidity: 94% Cloud Coverage: 50% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunrise: 06:47:12 AM Sunset: 08:46:32 PM Today Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Mental health policy priorities focus on access, workforce, early intervention Fulton DA disqualified from investigating Burt Jones in 2020 election probe Review finds Georgia film tax credit has improved oversight State & Region New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Rising prices prompt Georgia DOT to reject 12 project bids Georgia students show progress in Milestones tests