The countdown is on for the beginning of 2023 and the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Atrium Health Floyd.
The fireworks show is set to begin at approximately 7 p.m., and the show should last about 13 minutes.
The countdown is on for the beginning of 2023 and the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Atrium Health Floyd.
The fireworks show is set to begin at approximately 7 p.m., and the show should last about 13 minutes.
Like the July 4 show, the display will be shot from the top of Jackson Hill, meaning it will be viewable from most of Rome. People can get great views all along the levee, on Broad Street, along both pedestrian bridges downtown and just about anywhere you can see the large American flag flying above Jackson Hill.
While there won’t be any activities that evening in Ridge Ferry Park, businesses throughout Rome will be open and celebrating New Year’s Eve.
The parking lot of the Rome Civic Center will be closed due to proximity to Jackson Hill. The trails on Jackson Hill will also be closed. Parking information for Downtown Rome can be found at DowntownRomeGa.us/parking.
When parking, be sure to use public lots. Several parking lots near Jackson Hill are reserved for local businesses and their customers. Those lots have signs indicating they will tow cars parked and not utilizing the businesses.
In past years, some motorists stopped in the road or on the side of the road during the fireworks show, which causes traffic problems and is a safety issue.
"Please refrain from stopping in the road and find a safe location off of the roadway to park and watch the show," a release from Rome-Floyd County Parks and Recreation states. "We hope everyone has a safe and happy New Year’s Eve and enjoys the fireworks show."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Cloudy skies. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.