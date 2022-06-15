From media releases: The Rome City Board of Education voted to approve the appointment of John Fricks as the new associate principal at Rome High School.
Fricks has served the system as an Algebra I teacher and instructional technologist at RHS starting in 2013 until he was promoted to assistant principal in 2019.
He completed his B.S. in Secondary Math at Shorter University in
2013. Fricks went on to obtain a master’s degree in Instructional Technology in 2018 from Kennesaw State University and a specialist degree in Instructional Technology Leadership and Educational Leadership Tier I from the same university in 2021.
Also:
Alfonzo Frazier will serve as the new assistant principal at Rome High School. Frazier graduated from Huntingdon College with a B.A. in Exercise Science in 2009 before going on to complete his M.S. in Education at Samford University in 2017. He also holds a M.S. from Samford in Instructional Leadership where he finished his studies in 2019.
Chase Callaway is thenew assistant principal at Anna K. Davie Elementary School. Callaway holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and a minor in Secondary Education from Berry College where he graduated in 2010. He also received his Master of Education in instructional technology from the University of West Georgia, finishing his studies in 2013. In addition to these degrees, Callaway earned his Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership from Valdosta State University in 2014, and he also earned an additional Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from Berry College in 2016.
Kimmie-Ko Whatley is the new assistant principal at Elm Street Elementary School. She holds a B.S. from Shorter University where she graduated in 2000. She also obtained a M.A. in Education Leadership where she finished her studies at Troy State University in 2002. Whatley went on to graduate in 2008 with an Ed.S. in Administration and Supervision in 2008 from Georgia State University.