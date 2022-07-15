The BA.5 Covid variant has pushed most of Northwest Georgia into the "high" community spread threat as of Friday.
The latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties at a "high" spread level, up from "medium" in recent weeks. Mask use indoors is now recommended by the CDC.
The update follows a midweek report from the state that showed the number of new cases in our area doubled for the week ending Wednesday (655 cases vs. 290 for the previous week).
Area hospitals are reporting more virus patients on ventilators and in intensive care units, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
While this offshoot of the omicron wave isn't as as deadly, it is "much more transmissible" and "very worrisome," Voccio said.
He again urged area residents to get vaccinated. The latest variant has been able to get by some of the safeguards, he says, but overall the vaccinations help most avoid the more severe symptoms associated with Covid.
Regional vaccination rates remain in the 40 to 45 percent range, he says, but there has been an uptick. At least 52 percent of Floyd County residents have received their first vaccination, again leading Northwest Georgia.
Vaccinations are available at area health departments but please check on dates, times and even ages as some rotate adult and pediatric appointment times. Local pharmacies also offer vaccine.
Statewide, 19,097 new cases were found last week, the most since Georgia shifted from weekday to weekly reporting in mid April.
Two more local deaths were reported through Wednesday. The state posted 78 deaths for the week, tying the previous week.
Rome hospitals
Twenty-five covid patients were under care at Rome’s hospitals on Friday, down three from Thursday. The latest:
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 14 patients, no change.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 11 patients, down three.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Weekly covid report
The state reports 655 additional cases in Northwest Georgia for the week ending July 13, more than double the previous week (290). The county-by-county reports:
♦ Floyd: 255 vs. 92 the week ending July 6.
♦ Bartow: 207 vs. 75.
♦ Gordon: 79 vs. 51.
♦ Polk: 78 vs. 44.
♦ Chattooga: 36, up from 28.
Covid testing
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.