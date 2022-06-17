Media release: The 2022 Governor’s Honors Program, designed for gifted and talented high school students who are rising juniors and seniors, returns to Berry College Sunday.
This year, 636 finalists from 71 school districts, 47 private institutions and two state charter schools, have been selected to attend the 59th Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) in Rome.
Finalists went through several rounds of intensive competition, including interviews and performances, to be selected for the 2021 Governor’s Honors Program. The annual four-week GHP program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with the academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.
The program includes a wide array of majors ranging from world languages, fine arts, social studies, math and science and engineering. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. This program is the longest continuously running Governor’s Honors Program in the nation, and the largest on a single college campus.
The interview day and summer program have helped thousands of students and their parents learn about Berry and many have chosen to apply and attend as a result of their GHP experiences, said Berry Chief of Staff Debbie Heida.
Media release: The Young Mens Christian Association of Rome and Floyd County Georgia Inc. at 810 E. Second Ave. announces the sponsorship of the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded Summer Food Service Program.
The Young Mens Christian Association of Rome and Floyd County Georgia Inc. began summer food service on June 6, 2022, and ends on July 28, 2022.
- Monday Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday lunch at Restoration Rome, 1400 Crane St., Rome, from 1 until 2:15 p.m.
- Tuesday and Thursday at Dutch Gardens mobile home park, 47 Bollen Court, Rome, 1:30 until 3 p.m.
The Young Mens Christian Association of Rome and Floyd County Georgia Inc. is an equal opportunity provider.
Contact Lindsey Fisher-Kilby, YMCA Director of Anti-Hunger Initiatives at 417-529-3308 or lfisher@ymcarome.org for more information.