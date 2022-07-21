Floyd County's work force rose to a 13-month high of 42,100 in June, up 1,400 jobs from the same month last year and 200 more than reported in May.
June's job surge more than offsets another set of numbers from the Georgia Department of Labor released Thursday. All five area counties reported an increase in first-time jobless claims, in some cases doubling reports from May.
On the flip side, all but Gordon County were down substantially from June 2021. In Gordon County, monthly jobless claims were a region high of 399 vs. 387 a dozen months earlier. Other county reports show:
Floyd: 357 first-time jobless claims in June vs. 162 in May and 768 a year earlier.
Bartow: 242 claims, up from 135 but down two thirds from 750 in June 2021.
Polk: 72 applications vs. 51 in May and 295 12 months earlier.
Chattooga: 92 claims, more than double May's total of 44 but still down from 117.
Statewide, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reports the state’s June unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 2.9 percent while Georgia's number of jobs continued to climb to an all-time high of 4,801,800. County-by-county jobless rates will be released in a week.
Jobs are up 18,100 from May to June and up 246,300 over the year. Georgia’s unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national June 2022 unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.
“We have never seen an unemployment rate below 3 percent,” said Butler. “The unemployment rate is decreasing exactly the way it should in a strong economy. We are adding new job seekers and they are quickly finding employment.”
The state saw an all-time high number of employed Georgians of 5,134,566, up 10,420 in June. The labor force was at an all-time high of 5,289,765, up 8,103 over the month, and the number of unemployed was down 2,317 to 155,199, the lowest figure since March 2001’s 152,974.