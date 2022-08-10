Drive-thru barbecue: Since 1967 the Knights of Columbus have donated over $250,000 back to the community

The Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue returns Sept. 5 to the Rome Civic Center, with expanded advance ordering as well as drive-through and take-out options.

This is the Knights’ 54th barbecue and all proceeds are returned to the community. The group donates to dozens of nonprofits in Rome and Floyd County and so far more than $270,000 has been returned to the community.

