The Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue returns Sept. 5 to the Rome Civic Center, with expanded advance ordering as well as drive-through and take-out options.
This is the Knights’ 54th barbecue and all proceeds are returned to the community. The group donates to dozens of nonprofits in Rome and Floyd County and so far more than $270,000 has been returned to the community.
“We greatly appreciate the community’s support of the barbecue and, in turn, the many good causes throughout Rome/Floyd County. We promise another great year of barbecue, Brunswick stew and famous baked beans,” says Grand Knight Greg Armstrong.
This year there will not be any indoor dining. All orders will be to-go and two drive-through lanes will be available. Crews and signage will direct traffic through the parking lot.
The group is recommending advance online ordering through the KOC website at RomeBbq.com. To-go orders will be available at the civic center on Sept. 5, starting at 9 a.m. while the supply lasts. Online orders will include assigned pickup times and will be serviced first. No tickets will be sold this year.
Available for order are:
♦ A pound of pulled beef or pork barbecue to-go, $12.
♦ A quart of Brunswick stew, $12.
♦ A quart of baked beans, $8.
How to order: Once on the secure website, tap whichever items you prefer; choose how many of each; and then click “add to order.” When finished, tap “View Order” to check out and pay. You’ll be assigned a specific pickup time once you pay. The deadline to order is Sunday, Aug. 28.
For more information contact any Knight, call St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 706-290-9000 or view the group’s Facebook page at KofcRomeGa.