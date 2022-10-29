Governor Debate

Three candidates for governor face off in an Atlanta Press Club Debate. From left: Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams, Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

 GPBTV/Screenshot

Republican Brian Kemp won the governorship four years ago by narrowly defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams. While this year’s gubernatorial race pits the two in a rematch, the dynamics are different. Kemp has a record to defend, while Abrams has the same record to attack.

Kemp’s narrative on the campaign trail has been that he was quick to reopen Georgia’s economy ahead of most states during the early months of the pandemic, which produced a record state budget surplus he is now using to underwrite tax cuts.

Kemp touts Georgia economic recovery

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a Greater Rome Board of Realtors meeting at Berry College on Sept. 7, 2022.
090322_RNT_Abrams2.jpg

Stacey Abrams speaks to the Rome News-Tribune editorial board on Aug. 31, 2022.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In