Monday: The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will present a Twilight Juneteenth Festival Celebration at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. From 4-6 p.m. there will be games, a horseshoe competition, bean bag throw, basketball free throw and back yard putt putt competition. At 6:30 p.m. there will be speeches, singing, eating and dancing. There will be a variety of dishes including collard greens, ribs, chicken and black eyed peas. The twilight speaker will be motivational speaker and civil rights activist Jeremy D. Ponds. The event will also feature Hardy Sams, vocalist for Connection Blues Band as well as a surprise author and comedian from Ohatchee, Ala. Twilight concert and dinner tickets are as follows: VIP section for couples at center stage, level 1 are $60. Level 2 tickets at center stage, per couple, are $45. Single tickets are $35 and student tickets are $25. Thursday, June 16 is the cutoff date for tickets. Contact Norris Allen Sr. for tickets by calling 770-547-8369.
(Schedule courtesy of the Rome News-Tribune)
What's open and closed Monday:
-Rome city government is observing the holiday; City Hall is closed. The City Commission meeting shifts to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Trash service delayed a day.
-Most financial institutions are closed.
-Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
-Free Covid tests will be available Monday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.