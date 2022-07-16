In context: Most everything changes in downtown Rome. While some of the iconic buildings remain, we've watched a parade of businesses, shops, offices and restaurants arrive -- some spanning decades, others a few years. One face, one entrepreneur, has been a constant and quietly serves as an inspiration to his neighboring business owners. You know him as Joe.
Media release: Rome's Downtown Development Authority is wishing Joe Murray, the owner of Blue Ribbon Shoe Shop, a happy 80th birthday this Monday. He's spent his life dedicated to both shoes and downtown Rome.
Murray attributes his longevity in the business to the variety of people he meets. Murray likes to help people and to make friends. Says Murray, “If I didn’t care about people, I’d be gone.”
Murray started working downtown at the age of 12, shining shoes at City Shoe Shop. He then went to the Rome Shoe Hospital, which his brother owned. When his brother passed away in the early '70s, Murray took over the business. Over the years Murray has worked at the paper mill, fire department and even cut hair at a barber shop in the Cotton Block.
About 27 years ago, Murray bought Blue Ribbon Shoe Shop from Julius DiPrima, which was located in the 400 block of Broad Street for more than 100 years. Murray has operated his business at the current location on 7 W. Fourth Ave. for the last four years.
Says Murray: "There’s been a lot of bad times and a whole lot of good times.”