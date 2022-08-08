With more local school systems returning this week, Northwest Georgia remains designated as a high threat area for the continuing spread of the BA.5 covid variant.

The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows much of Georgia is experiencing a high risk of spreading one of the most contagious variants yet.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In