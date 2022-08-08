'High' covid spread threat remains, Georgia student vaccination rates still low as more Northwest Georgia school systems start the new year. John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Aug 8, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With more local school systems returning this week, Northwest Georgia remains designated as a high threat area for the continuing spread of the BA.5 covid variant.The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows much of Georgia is experiencing a high risk of spreading one of the most contagious variants yet.The area schools that have returned for the new year have not resumed postings of covid numbers as yet. Rome's Board of Education is to review the policy again Tuesday evening. A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows Georgia ranked near the bottom of percentage of students who have been vaccinated.17% of Georgia students ages 5 through 11 had two doses through July 27; national average, 30%. It also shows 23% had received at least one dose; national average, 37%.In Floyd County, through Wednesday, 12.9 percent of those 5 to 9 have had one dose.43% of students ages 12 to 17 have had two doses in Georgia, again through July 27; national average, 59%. Also, 54% of Georgia teens had received at least one dose vs. 69% nationwide.In Floyd County,, 26.4 percent of those ages 10 to 14 have had one dose.The state's weekly virus report showed 708 new cases in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties for the seven days ending Wednesday. That was down from 847 the previous week.Rome hospitalsOn Friday, 28 covid patients were being cared for at Rome’s two hospitals, down 1 from the previous day. ♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 17 patients, down 1.♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 11 patients, no change.♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.Covid testingThe free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome.Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Trion woman identified as driver killed in Tuesday afternoon collision; fourth fatality on Rome/Floyd roads in 17 days Rome High student brings gun to campus; no students or staff were threatened. Police say gun was stolen in Alabama. Greg Shropshire, 51, a veteran educator who excelled at ways to mentor and promote area youth, dies following Cobb County wreck. Services pending. After 2nd gun found at Rome High, city schools closed Friday to review safety protocols The DeSoto, Celanese and former Toys R Us all have cameos in the just-released teaser trailer for 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie' Today's Weather Right Now 72° Clear Humidity: 93% Cloud Coverage: 59% Wind: 1 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunrise: 06:56:46 AM Sunset: 08:34:59 PM Today Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year Georgia lawmakers looking for transparency, accountability from development authorities Federal court: Georgia’s Public Service Commission voting system dilutes Black vote and must change State & Region Senate study committee looks at how to fix homelessness Fuel prices driving up school busing costs in Georgia – but new technologies offer savings Former state senator appointed to Statewide Business Court bench