The rebranding of the Nissan, Honda and Hyundai locations on the bypass in Rome is well underway. Temporary signage is up at the dealerships and adjoining buildings. Even the drive-out tags on the cars and trucks on the lot have the Shottenkirk red, white and blue logos.

Shottenkirk took over operations on Friday and signage was up by Monday. The web home of the Heritage dealerships is rebranded "Shottenkirk Nissan Rome," although the Honda site still had the Heritage logo as of Monday afternoon. Cobranded Facebook pages have the Shottenkirk name.

