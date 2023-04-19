Even as new covid cases continue to stay low, we'll probably never be rid of the virus, says Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
Voccio joined Jon Hershey on this week's edition of "Community Watch" from Georgia Highlands College to discuss covid as well as other health issues in the region.
The interview, which you can view on You Tube, itself is something of an indicator of where we are with the pandemic. It was the first in-studio talk with Voccio after so many visits to the show via Zoom or other technology since the outbreak began in March 2020.
Says Voccio: "... the pandemic part of it is over... I don't think we'll ever be over covid on a chronic basis ... covid is always going to be with us."
And the latest reports from the state Department of Public Health underscore that.
There were 70 new reported cases of covid in Northwest Georgia for the seven days ending Wednesday, up from 32 the previous week. A county-by-county check shows:
Floyd: 27 new cases vs. none from the week ending April 12.
Bartow: 22 vs. 17.
Gordon: 7 vs. 8
Polk: 7 vs. 6.
Chattooga: 7 vs. 2 the previous week.
Statewide, 1,492 new virus cases were confirmed (vs. 1,374 through April 12) and 28 deaths, the same as the previous week.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.