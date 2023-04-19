vocciohershey

Dr. Gary Voccio joins Jon Hershey on this week's edition of Community Watch.

 From Community Watch

Even as new covid cases continue to stay low, we'll probably never be rid of the virus, says Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.

Voccio joined Jon Hershey on this week's edition of "Community Watch" from Georgia Highlands College to discuss covid as well as other health issues in the region.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In