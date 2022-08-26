"Fairly high numbers" of covid cases continue across Northwest Georgia, especially in Floyd County, says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
Much of the region remains under the high spread risk as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Voccio says in his latest video update. A check of the CDC weekly update from Thursday showed Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties still in the red zone for high spread threat.
Voccio again urged area residents to get covid vaccinations as well as boosters. Those without a vaccination have 14 times the chances of succumbing to covid, he says.
A new booster should be available soon that targets BA.5 and other new variants, Voccio adds. Until then, he recommends getting what is available today.
Also Thursday, 38 covid patients were being cared for at Rome’s two hospitals, down two from Wednesday's report.
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 28 patients, up 2.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 10 patients, down 4.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Reminder: Everyone ages six months and older is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone 12 years and older is eligible for a free COVID-19 booster. COVID-19 vaccine is widely available throughout our Northwest Georgia communities, including at your local county health department.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at helping protect against COVID-19, especially severe disease, hospitalization, and death.