Another covid booster shot is available for those over 65 or with immune issues, says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
In his latest video, Voccio says older residents can get the updated bivalent shot as long as it has been four months since the last one. What to know: People with compromised immune systems can get more doses as early as two months after their last bivalent shot.
As for trends, Voccio says area hospitals are still treating "a few" covid patients. Most are over 65 and had not been vaccinated, he says.
As far as case reports, Voccio says a seeming spike in reports last week was in part because of a "data dump" of back-logged cases. The weekly count from Public Health also doesn't reflect the results of a lot of at-home tests, he says.
One new death was reported, this time from Bartow County. Since March 2020, 1,462 people have died from the virus; another 281 residents have died from causes associated with covid.
For the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon, there were 45 new reported cases in Northwest Georgia. The breakdown:
Floyd: 13 new cases.
Bartow: 17.
Gordon: 4.
Polk: 6.
Chattooga: 5.
Statewide, 1,544 new virus cases were confirmed and 25 deaths.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.