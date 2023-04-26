covidvaxlogo
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Another covid booster shot is available for those over 65 or with immune issues, says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.

In his latest video, Voccio says older residents can get the updated bivalent shot as long as it has been four months since the last one. What to know: People with compromised immune systems can get more doses as early as two months after their last bivalent shot.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In