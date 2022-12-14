Rome's two hospitals were treating 38 covid patients on Wednesday, the most since late August when 40 people were under care for the virus.
Atrium Health Floyd had 21 patients through Wednesday afternoon, up from 19 on Tuesday, while AdventHealth Redmond had 17 patients, six more than the previous day.
Covid also claimed four more Northwest Georgians between Dec. 8 and Wednesday afternoon, including one each from Floyd and Gordon counties, and two from Bartow. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the region has recorded 1,415 covid deaths and another 264 who died from "probable" causes.
Forty-two people died in Georgia since Dec. 8 with 7,550 new cases recorded. In Northwest Georgia, 175 positive covid tests were posted. They include:
Floyd: 64 cases vs. 95 positive tests last week.
Bartow: 79 cases vs. 112.
Gordon: 19 cases vs. 27.
Polk: 10 cases vs. 20.
Chattooga: 3 cases vs. 7.
In his latest video update Wednesday, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health's Northwest Health District, says the region continues to see covid hospitalizations.
He again urged residents to get their vaccinations and booster shots, saying they can help "keep you out of the hospital" and "keep you from getting really sick."
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The test site will be closed this Saturday, Dec. 17, as well as Dec. 24 and 25.