Four more local deaths over the past seven days as new cases drop: Floyd, Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties each reported an additional covid death for the seven days ending Wednesday. Bartow also posted its 60th “probable” death from the virus.

Also from the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health: New cases reported in our five-county area dropped to the lowest point since the Independence Day week, or to 298.

