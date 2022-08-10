COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

The surge of new covid cases from the latest variant continued at roughly the same pace across Northwest Georgia for the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon.

The increase was being felt at Rome's two hospitals as well, as 36 virus patients were being treated Wednesday -- the most on any day since Feb. 25.

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In