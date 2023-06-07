COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

Northwest Georgia has 21 days without recording a death from covid or from probable causes related to the virus. That's the longest stretch since the pandemic was discovered here in March 2020.

The latest state Department of Public Health reports show the last death/probable death from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties was reported in the May 17 summary from the state.

