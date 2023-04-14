No new covid cases were reported in Floyd County for the seven days ending Wednesday, a rare occurrence even as virus reports continue to drop.
Northwest Georgia posted 32 new reported covid cases, among the lowest numbers since March 2020.
Floyd County did report another death caused by covid last week; some 463 residents have now died from the virus in 37 months.
The latest reports from the state Department of Public Health show:
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
