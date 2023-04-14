floydcovid041523
Georgia Department of Public Health

No new covid cases were reported in Floyd County for the seven days ending Wednesday, a rare occurrence even as virus reports continue to drop.

Northwest Georgia posted 32 new reported covid cases, among the lowest numbers since March 2020.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In