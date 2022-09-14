The number of new covid cases in Northwest Georgia over the past seven days dropped to the lowest level in more than two months.
Some 227 people tested positive in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties last week, down from a combined count of 298 through Sept. 7.
The latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows two area residents died from the virus last week, one each in Polk and Chattooga counties. Georgia reported 138 deaths over seven days, the most since weekly reporting replaced weekday updates in mid April.
The county-by-county breakdown:
Floyd: 57 positive tests vs. 90 cases through the week ending Sept. 7
Bartow: 85 new cases vs. 106 last week.
Gordon: 57 new cases, up from 47 a week earlier.
Polk: 19 cases vs. 36.
Chattooga: 9 cases vs. 19 cases.
Hospital reports
From the Rome hospitals on Wednesday: 22 patients, down four Tuesday.
Atrium Health Floyd: 11 patients, down four.
AdventHealth Redmond: 11 patients, no change.
Highest since pandemic began:221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested
A free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Please note the test site will be closed this Saturday, on Sept. 24 and from Oct. 1 through 9 (Coosa Valley Fair).