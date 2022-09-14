COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

The number of new covid cases in Northwest Georgia over the past seven days dropped to the lowest level in more than two months.

Some 227 people tested positive in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties last week, down from a combined count of 298 through Sept. 7.

