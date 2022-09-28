COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

Covid claimed five more Northwest Georgians in the week ending Wednesday as well as two others from "probable" causes related to the virus.

Two Gordon residents, two Chattooga residents and a Polk citizen died between Sept. 21 and 28, the latest state Department of Public Health reports show. The probable deaths occurred in Floyd and Gordon counties. Statewide, 88 people died, down from 131 the previous week.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In