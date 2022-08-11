The surge of new covid cases from the latest variant continued at roughly the same pace across Northwest Georgia for the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon.
The increase was being felt at Rome’s two hospitals as well, as 36 virus patients were being treated Wednesday — the most on any day since Feb. 25.
Another 727 area cases were reported to the state Department of Public Health, up from 708 the previous week. A third of the new cases, 241, came from Bartow County alone.
Also, three more people died from the virus — one each in Floyd, Bartow and Polk counties — since Aug. 3. Covid has now claimed 1,352 Northwest Georgians and been a factor in another 250 deaths.
Statewide, 124 people died from the virus in the past week, the most since Georgia shifted from weekday to weekly reporting in mid April. Some 18,073 new cases were posted for the week, the fewest since July 6.
The county-by-county breakdown of new cases posted for this week shows:
♦ Floyd: 202 cases, down from 241 cases through Aug. 3.
♦ Bartow: 241 cases, up from 217.
♦ Gordon: 113 cases vs. 96.
♦ Polk: 126 cases, up from 100 a week earlier.
♦ Chattooga: 45 cases, down from 54.
On Wednesday, 36 covid patients were being cared for at Rome’s two hospitals. Tuesday’s count was 32 patients.
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 22 patients, up from 18 on Tuesday.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 14 patients, no change.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.