More than a third of the new covid cases reported over the past seven days in the region are from Floyd County.
The latest weekly update from the state Department of Public Health shows 245 positive tests were reported between Aug. 11 and Wednesday in Floyd. The range over the past four weeks has been from 202 to 284 Floyd County cases.
Overall, regional cases dropped from 727 through Aug. 10 to 680 through Wednesday, a 6.5% decrease.
Also, two of the four regional deaths in the previous seven days came from Floyd County, with one each from Bartow and Chattooga counties. We’ve lost 1,356 Northwest Georgians to the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Statewide, 125 people died from the virus in the past week, the most since Georgia shifted from weekday to weekly reporting in mid April. Some 18,357 new cases were posted for the week, up from 18,073 the week before.
The county-by-county breakdown of new cases for this week shows:
♦ Floyd: 245, up from 202 cases through Aug. 10.
♦ Bartow: 219 cases, down from 241.
♦ Gordon: 105 cases, down from 113.
♦ Polk: 77 cases vs. 126 last week.
♦ Chattooga: 34 cases, down from 45.
On Wednesday, 41 covid patients were being cared for at Rome’s two hospitals. Tuesday’s count was 44 patients.
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 23 vs. 26 on Tuesday.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 18, no change from Tuesday.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.