COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

More than a third of the new covid cases reported over the past seven days in the region are from Floyd County.

The latest weekly update from the state Department of Public Health shows 245 positive tests were reported between Aug. 11 and Wednesday in Floyd. The range over the past four weeks has been from 202 to 284 Floyd County cases.

