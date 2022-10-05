Latest report pushes covid case count to more than 80,000 across Northwest Georgia since the pandemic began By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The number of reported covid cases in our five counties jumped above 80,000 over the past seven days.The weekly report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 424 additional cases of the virus from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties for the week ending Wednesday.That's the most since August but likely is more of a "data dump" of old cases. Overall, 80,283 covid cases have been reported in our five counties since the pandemic began in March 2020.Statewide, new cases dropped to 3,700 for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, the fewest since mid April. Public Health also reports a Bartow County resident was the latest Northwest Georgian to die from the virus; 87 others were lost across the state, matching the previous week's total.The county-by-county breakdown:Floyd: 185 new cases vs. 49 in the week ending Sept. 28.Bartow: 155 cases vs. 12 the previous week.Gordon: 28 cases vs. 23 cases.Polk: 36 cases to 17 last week.Chattooga: 20 more cases than two the previous week.Also Wednesday, Rome’s hospitals reported 11 covid patients under care, down 2 from Tuesday.Atrium Health Floyd: 9 patients, down 2 from Tuesday.AdventHealth Redmond: 2 patients, no change from Tuesday.Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.Get tested: The free COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is closed this week because of the fair. Normal hours resume next week, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending New covid cases are down, Northwest Georgia loses 5 residents to the disease in the past week CDC lowers covid spread threat to 'low' across Northwest Georgia; free test site closed Saturday. Two wrecked cars remain in Lindale following Saturday's derailment, no federal investigation planned 7 more covid deaths in Northwest Georgia over past week even as new cases drop. Today's Weather Right Now 76° Sunny Humidity: 25% Cloud Coverage: 2% Wind: 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:38:22 AM Sunset: 07:19:20 PM Today A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Walker raises more than $12 million in third quarter Kemp campaign reports almost $29M in third-quarter fundraising Ex-husband of former state employee admits guilt in fraud scheme State & Region New report: Georgia 13th in nation for amount of toxic chemicals dumped in waterways Candidates for lieutenant governor hit the airwaves Air cargo study releases wish list of Georgia airport improvements