Statewide, health officials are tracking an average of 38 new reported cases of covid per 100,00 residents. In Floyd County, the average remains higher -- 64 cases over 14 days ending March 15.
New reported covid cases continue to plunge across Northwest Georgia but at a much slower rate than the state average.
For 14 days ending Wednesday, Floyd County reported an average of 64 new cases per 100,000 residents. The state average has dropped to 38 cases on average.
Bartow's average was 49 cases followed by 38 in Gordon, 44 in Polk and 32 in Chattooga, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon, 65 new cases were reported together from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties. That’s down from 98 the previous week. The breakdown:
Statewide: 1,826 new cases were reported vs. 2,306 for the previous sven days. Another 36 people died statewide vs. 49 a week earlier.
No additional covid or "probable" covid deaths were reported across Northwest Georgia.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.
