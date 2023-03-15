covidfloyd031523

Statewide, health officials are tracking an average of 38 new reported cases of covid per 100,00 residents. In Floyd County, the average remains higher -- 64 cases over 14 days ending March 15. 

 Georgia Department of Public Health

New reported covid cases continue to plunge across Northwest Georgia but at a much slower rate than the state average.

For 14 days ending Wednesday, Floyd County reported an average of 64 new cases per 100,000 residents. The state average has dropped to 38 cases on average.

