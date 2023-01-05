Our third year of covid in Northwest Georgia is off to a rough start.
For the week ending Wednesday, seven covid deaths were reported: Two each in Bartow, Polk and Gordon counties and another in Floyd. Two more “probable” deaths were posted as well, one in Floyd and another in Gordon.
Statewide, 77 deaths were recorded and 9,342 new cases.
Concern over new covid cases saw Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center bring back required masks for staff and visitors, citing “the current COVID-19 high transmission rate in Bartow County.”
The hospital urged other precautions as well including vaccinations, boosters and frequent hand washing.
Bartow County recorded 116 cases that week (ending Dec. 28) and 99 through the seven days ending Wednesday. Together, our five counties posted 286 positive tests vs. 304 the previous week.
A look at other counties shows:
♦ Floyd: 96 cases vs. 71 as of Dec. 28.
♦ Bartow: 99 cases vs. 116.
♦ Gordon: 41 cases vs. 74.
♦ Polk: 37 cases vs. 24.
♦ Chattooga: 13 cases vs. 19 the previous week.
Also Wednesday, AdventHealth Redmond reported 13 covid patients under care. A report from Atrium Health Floyd was not available.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.