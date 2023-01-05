piedmontmasks

Our third year of covid in Northwest Georgia is off to a rough start.

For the week ending Wednesday, seven covid deaths were reported: Two each in Bartow, Polk and Gordon counties and another in Floyd. Two more “probable” deaths were posted as well, one in Floyd and another in Gordon.

