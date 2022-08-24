COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

New covid cases appeared to jump in Northwest Georgia but there's a reason: A testing lab in Texas completed a "data dump" of unrecorded cases, inflating numbers a bit from recent weeks.

For the seven days ending Wednesday, 835 positive tests were reported from Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Gordon and Chattooga counties. The previous week saw 680 local cases.

