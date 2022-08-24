New covid cases appeared to jump in Northwest Georgia but there's a reason: A testing lab in Texas completed a "data dump" of unrecorded cases, inflating numbers a bit from recent weeks.
For the seven days ending Wednesday, 835 positive tests were reported from Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Gordon and Chattooga counties. The previous week saw 680 local cases.
More than 35 percent of the latest positive tests, or 295, came from Bartow County followed by 262 from Floyd County.
The county-by-county breakdown of new cases for this week -- reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health -- shows:
Floyd: 262, up from 245 through Aug. 17.
Bartow: 295 cases, up from 219.
Gordon: 115 cases vs. 105 for the previous week.
Polk: 106 cases vs. 77 cases.
Chattooga: 57 cases vs. 34 cases.
Three additional deaths were attributed to covid in Northwest Georgia last week: Two in Bartow County and one in Chattooga County. We’ve lost 1,359 area residents since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Statewide, 133 people died in the past week, the most since Georgia shifted to weekly reporting. Some 17,454 new cases were reported statewide, down from 18,357 the previous week.
Hospital reports
On Wednesday, 40 covid patients were being cared for at Rome’s two hospitals. Tuesday’s count was 39 patients.
Atrium Health Floyd: 26 patients, down 1 from Tuesday.
AdventHealth Redmond: 14 patients Tuesday, up 2.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.