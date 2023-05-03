In was late December 2020 when Northwest Georgia frontline healthcare workers were among the first to get the covid vaccine; older residents would soon follow in January 2021.
But in the last six months, vaccination totals have seemingly stalled as the pandemic continues to ease. Some residents have stepped up for second and now third boosters but the overall number of "fully vaccinated" in our area remains below 50%, state Public Health reports show.
We checked the "fully vaccinated" count for five area counties and the state on Tuesday vs. the report from Oct. 12. What we found (current data followed by October totals):
Floyd: 49%, up from 48%
Bartow: 43% (no change)
Gordon: 43%, up from 42%
Polk: 45%, up from 44%
Chattooga: 42%, up from 41%
Statewide, 59%, up from 58%
The latest covid case summary from the state, for the 7 days ending Wednesday afternoon, shows there were 21 new reported cases in Northwest Georgia in addition to a fatality from Chattooga County. The breakdown:
Floyd: No new reported cases.
Bartow: 11
Gordon: 3
Polk: 6
Chattooga: 1
Statewide, 1,202 new virus cases were confirmed and 18 deaths
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.