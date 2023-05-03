floydvax050223

A look at covid vaccination rates in Floyd County through the start of May. The county leads the region at 49% "fully vaccinated" but is far below the state average of 59%.

 Georgia Department of Public Health

In was late December 2020 when Northwest Georgia frontline healthcare workers were among the first to get the covid vaccine; older residents would soon follow in January 2021.

But in the last six months, vaccination totals have seemingly stalled as the pandemic continues to ease. Some residents have stepped up for second and now third boosters but the overall number of "fully vaccinated" in our area remains below 50%, state Public Health reports show.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In