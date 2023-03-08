Covid "is still on our radar" across Northwest Georgia, says Dr. Dr. Gary Voccio, even as new reported cases continue to decline.
One reason, says Voccio, is a dozen virus deaths over the past month across the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health district where he serves as health director. A Gordon County resident was the latest to die over the past seven days.
While there's been "a significant reduction in our number of covid cases" in the past year, the pandemic to especially focus on older residents, he says.
Voccio sites 19% of current local cases involving those over 60 while that age group represents almost half of all those hospitalized for covid in Northwest Georgia.
He again urged area residents to get vaccinated -- less than 50% have done so -- as well as the latest boosters.
The state health department's weekly report, posted Wednesday afternoon, shows how cases are dropping across Northwest Georgia.
For the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon, 98 new cases were reported together from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties. That's down from 134 the previous week. The breakdown:
Floyd: 35 new cases vs. 64 for the week ending March 1.
Bartow: 38 cases, up from 35.
Gordon: 7 new cases vs. 19.
Polk: 12 cases, one more than last week.
Chattooga: 6 cases, also up by one case.
Statewide: 2,306 new cases were reported, down from 3,017 through March 1. Another 49 people died statewide vs. 69 a week earlier.
That total includes one fatality from Gordon County, the 260th covid victim there since March 2020. Floyd recorded another probable death as well last week.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.