Dr. Gary Voccio, in his latest update, says covid has claimed 12 lives over the past month in Northwest Georgia.

Covid "is still on our radar" across Northwest Georgia, says Dr. Dr. Gary Voccio, even as new reported cases continue to decline.

One reason, says Voccio, is a dozen virus deaths over the past month across the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health district where he serves as health director. A Gordon County resident was the latest to die over the past seven days.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

