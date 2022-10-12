COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

Even as new cases continue to drop across the region and the state, the number of people dying from covid continues to climb.

Five Northwest Georgians died from the virus in the week ending Wednesday, including two from Bartow and three from Gordon. Floyd County recorded its 107th "probable" death as well. 

