Even as new cases continue to drop across the region and the state, the number of people dying from covid continues to climb.
Five Northwest Georgians died from the virus in the week ending Wednesday, including two from Bartow and three from Gordon. Floyd County recorded its 107th "probable" death as well.
Since March 2020, 1,388 residents from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties have died from covid with another 255 "probable" deaths. Statewide, there have been more than 40,000 deaths -- 33,587 from the virus and 6,861 "probable' cases.
The number of new cases being reported to state health officials continued to drop; 74 were reported in the region for the week of Oct. 6-12. Statewide, 2,734 new cases were posted per the weekly update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
County-by-county:
Floyd: 30 new cases compared to 185 on Oct. 5.
Bartow: 23 new cases vs. 155 cases.
Gordon: 13 additional cases vs. 28 cases.
Polk: 10 positive tests vs. 36 cases.
Chattooga: Actually two fewer cases through Wednesday vs. the Oct. 5 report.
Vaccine update
Also updated on Wednesday were state and county vaccination rates. Over the past six months -- April 15 through Oct. 12 -- small gains have been recorded in the number of people being vaccinated against the virus.
As of Wednesday, 52% of Floyd County residents had received the first dose of vaccine, up from 49% on April 15. That's around 3,600 additional residents over six months. The percentage of those fully vaccinated -- not counting boosters -- was 48% vs. 45% in mid April. (A reminder that some vaccines require just one dose and those recipients are considered fully vaccinated).
Bartow: First dose through Wednesday, 46%; six months ago, 43%. Both doses: 43%, up from 40%
Gordon: First dose, 46%, up from 33%. Both doses, 42% vs. 40%.
Polk: The largest gain of any area county, 49% vs. 45% in mid April. Second dose: 44%, up from 42%.
Chattooga: 45% with the first dose through Wednesday vs. 42% half a year ago. 41% had both doses vs, 39% in mid April.
Statewide: 66% of Georgians had received a first dose, up from 64%; 58% had both doses vs. 56% in mid April.
Rome hospitals
Also Wednesday, Rome’s hospitals reported 10 covid patients under care; no change from Tuesday.
Atrium Health Floyd: six patients compared to seven on Tuesday.
AdventHealth Redmond: four patients vs. three on Tuesday.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested: The free COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.