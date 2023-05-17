COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

A Bartow resident died in the past week from covid while a Chattooga resident passed away from related causes, state Public Health reports show.

For the week ending Wednesday afternoon. 34 positive covid results were reported, up from 32 the previous week. The breakdown:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In