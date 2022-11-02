COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

Five more Northwest Georgians died from covid over the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon.

The latest state Department of Public Health report shows two Gordon residents died, as well as one each from Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties.

