Five more Northwest Georgians died from covid over the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon.
The latest state Department of Public Health report shows two Gordon residents died, as well as one each from Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, our five counties have lost 1,397 residents to the virus as well as 259 to probable causes. Statewide, 65 people died last week, bringing the total to 33,802 residents, with another 6,894 lost to probable related causes.
Northwest Georgia reported 107 new cases between Oct. 27 and Wednesday. That's the most in the past four weeks.
In his latest video update, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, said hospital cases remained in the double digits even as overall cases decline. On Wednesday, 16 covid patients were under care at Rome's two hospitals.
Voccio again urged area residents to get covid vaccinations and boosters as well as seasonal flu shots.
County-by-county new cases show:
Floyd: 27 vs. 23 as of Oct. 26.
Bartow: 48 vs. 25.
Gordon: 18 vs. 5.
Polk: 14 vs. 12.
Chattooga: No change from the previous report.
Also Wednesday, Rome’s hospitals reported 16 covid patients under care vs. 15 on Tuesday.
Atrium Health Floyd: 13 patients, up one.
AdventHealth Redmond: 3 patients, no change.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested: The free COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.