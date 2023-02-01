Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents as well as 1 each in Gordon, Chattooga. State posts highest death count in four-plus months By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Feb 1, 2023 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Covid isn't going away as the latest state report shows: Two Floyd residents as well as one each from Gordon and Chattooga counties died from the virus last week.The statewide total also was up, from 113 to 125, the most covid fatalities reported since Sept. 21, the Georgia Department of Public Health shows.Two other "probable" deaths were recorded for the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon: One in Gordon and another in Polk.The latest weekly look at new cases reported shows 148 people tested positive, up from 128 the previous week:Floyd: 38 new cases vs. 24 as of Jan. 25.Bartow: 55 compared to 58.Gordon: 32 cases vs. 13.Polk: 19, up one from 18.Chattooga: 4, down considerably from 15.Hospitals: No new reports as of Wednesday afternoon. There were 11 covid patients in Rome's two hospitals as of last Jan. 26Statewide: 5,354 new cases, up from 5,224 the previous week. Deaths were the highest since Sept. 21 with 125 fatalities reported. Last week: 113 people.Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Region sees lowest number of new covid cases reported since September; virus claims 454th Floyd resident Deadly start to 2023: 7 more covid deaths in Northwest Georgia over the past week. Piedmont Cartersville brings back mask policy 5 more covid deaths, including 3 Floyd residents, in the past week. Reported new cases drop here, across Georgia Floyd, Chattooga residents claimed by covid over past week. 37 virus patients in Rome hospitals Thursday Today's Weather Right Now 53° Cloudy Humidity: 70% Cloud Coverage: 96% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:38:03 AM Sunset: 06:10:46 PM Today Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow Rain likely. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Senate passes first bill of session aimed at widening GBI’s powers Mid-year state budget clears Georgia House committee Former House Speaker Ralston’s widow loses in runoff for his seat State & Region New bill would set mandatory minimum sentences for gang recruitment Kia celebrates Georgia success while looking to future Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia