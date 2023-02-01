covidlogo

Covid isn't going away as the latest state report shows: Two Floyd residents as well as one each from Gordon and Chattooga counties died from the virus last week.

The statewide total also was up, from 113 to 125, the most covid fatalities reported since Sept. 21, the Georgia Department of Public Health shows.

