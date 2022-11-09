COVID-19 generic Ga DPH

Two Floyd County residents as well as one each from Bartow and Gordon counties are the latest covid victims from Northwest Georgia.

The four deaths were recorded in the week ending Wednesday, boosting the virus death toll to 1,401 since the pandemic started in March 2020. Another 259 people died from causes linked to covid.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In