Covid claims 2 more Floyd residents as well as 1 each from Bartow, Gordon. Region posts 99 new cases; no free tests Friday. By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Nov 9, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Floyd County residents as well as one each from Bartow and Gordon counties are the latest covid victims from Northwest Georgia.The four deaths were recorded in the week ending Wednesday, boosting the virus death toll to 1,401 since the pandemic started in March 2020. Another 259 people died from causes linked to covid.Georgia's Department of Public Health likewise reports 101 deaths statewide for the week as well as 3,693 new cases -- 99 of those came from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties.County-by-county updates show:Floyd: 31 new cases vs. 27 for the week ending Nov. 2.Bartow: 34 cases vs. 48.Gordon: 11 cases vs. 18.Polk: 22 cases compared to 14 a week eariier.Chattooga: One new case, the first in two weeks.Also Wednesday, Rome’s hospitals reported 14 covid patients under care, the same as Tuesday's report.Atrium Health Floyd: 11 patients, down one.AdventHealth Redmond: 3 patients, up one.Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.Get tested: The free COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is closed this Friday, Veterans Day. Normal hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Covid claims 5 more NWGA over the past seven days, 107 new cases the most in four weeks Covid claimed 2 Floyd residents last week, 1 from Bartow Covid: New cases fall, 6 more local deaths; 10 patients in Rome hospitals; small bump in vaccination numbers in half a year Today's Weather Right Now 71° Sunny Humidity: 27% Cloud Coverage: 39% Wind: 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:07:51 AM Sunset: 05:40:16 PM Today A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat Republicans running the table in statewide down-ballot races State & Region Kemp closing in on reelection victory Georgia flu activity ‘very high’ University System of Georgia enrollment down for second straight year