Floyd and Polk counties each saw an additional resident die from covid in the past seven days while Bartow lost another person to causes likely associated with the virus.

The latest state Department of Public Health reports also show Floyd had a much higher reported infection rate per 100,000 residents than the rest of Georgia. Floyd saw 169 cases over the past two weeks vs. 91 across the state. Surrounding counties were closer to the state average.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

