Floyd County lost two more residents to covid in the week ending Wednesday while Bartow County posted one additional death.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the region has post 1,391 deaths: 436 in Floyd, 406 in Bartow, 246 in Gordon, 175 from Polk and 128 from Chattooga. Another 255 people have died from "probable" causes attributed to the virus in the same five counties.

