Floyd County lost two more residents to covid in the week ending Wednesday while Bartow County posted one additional death.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the region has post 1,391 deaths: 436 in Floyd, 406 in Bartow, 246 in Gordon, 175 from Polk and 128 from Chattooga. Another 255 people have died from "probable" causes attributed to the virus in the same five counties.
Georgia posted 95 additional deaths between Oct. 13 and Wednesday, pushing the pandemic total to 33,679 with 6,873 probable deaths.
The state Department of Public Health also reports 3,039 new covid cases for the week, 91 of which came from Northwest Georgia. The county-by-county totals:
Floyd: 23 vs. 30 new cases as of Oct. 12.
Bartow: 44 new cases vs. 23.
Gordon: 14 additional cases vs. 13.
Polk: 4 case vs. 10 positive tests.
Chattooga: 6 new cases.
Previous week: 74 cases here.
Also Wednesday, Rome’s hospitals reported 17 covid patients under care, up one from Tuesday.
Atrium Health Floyd: 11 patients, no change.
AdventHealth Redmond: 6 patients, up 1.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested: The free COVID-19 test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.