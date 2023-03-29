New covid cases across Northwest Georgia dropped to the lowest levels in almost a year even as two more residents -- one from Bartow and another from Gordon -- died from the virus over the past week.
For the seven days ending Wednesday, 59 new covid cases were reported to the state. Across Georgia, the weekly total was 2,115. Thirty additional deaths were reported statewide as well.
In his latest video update, Dr. Gary Voccio -- health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District -- says covid numbers are "dramatically falling." People are continuing to get sick, however, and regional deaths since March 2020 are now at 1,46 from the virus and another 281 from "probable" causes.
Around 21% of the current cases involve those over 70, Voccio says, while nearly half of the region's hospitalized virus patients are in that age set as well.
Voccio continues to urge area residents to get their covid shots and boosters.
The breakdown of new cases over the past seven days:
Floyd: 19 new cases vs. 16 for the week ending March 22.
Bartow: 21 cases vs. 29
Gordon: 10 cases vs. 7.
Polk: 8 cases vs. 11.
Chattooga: 1 case, down from 2 the previous week.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.