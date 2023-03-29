covidfloyd032923

New reported covid cases continue to drop in Floyd County and across the region. The above graphic tracks the virus' spread in Floyd since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

 Source: Georgia Department of Public Health

New covid cases across Northwest Georgia dropped to the lowest levels in almost a year even as two more residents -- one from Bartow and another from Gordon -- died from the virus over the past week.

For the seven days ending Wednesday, 59 new covid cases were reported to the state. Across Georgia, the weekly total was 2,115. Thirty additional deaths were reported statewide as well.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In