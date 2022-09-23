CDC covid threat now low.

The threat of spreading the latest covid variants across Northwest Georgia is now at a "low" level, per the weekly assessment by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

 Source: CDC

The Thursday night report shows Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties each designated as "low" for the first time since early July. The region rose to medium and then quickly to "high" starting in mid-July before dropping to medium in recent weeks.

