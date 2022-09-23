The threat of spreading the latest covid variants across Northwest Georgia is back to the lowest level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Thursday night report shows Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties each designated as "low" for the first time since early July. The region rose to medium and then quickly to "high" starting in mid-July before dropping to medium in recent weeks.
The latest change comes at Northwest Georgia tracked 122 new covid cases for the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 21. That's the fewest since May; during the height of the spread, 976 new cases were reported for the week ending Aug. 31.
The toll from the virus has not slowed; seven more Northwest Georgians died from covid between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21.
Also, the number of patients under care at Rome's hospitals has dropped. Friday afternoon, there were 15 patients vs. 22 to start the week.
Tests, boosters:
A free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Please note the test site will be closed this Saturday, Sept. 24, and from Oct. 1-9 (Coosa Valley Fair).
All boosters now available from Northwest Georgia health departments are the latest bivalents. They're offered in addition to the first and second rounds of covid vaccines.