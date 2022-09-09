CDC: Covid spread threat in Northwest Georgia drops from high to medium John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This week's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a "medium" spread threat across Northwest Georgia, down from "high." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite high positivity rates, all five area counties have seen their covid spread threat levels reduced to medium per the latest rankings posted Thursday.For more than a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties as having a high threat.Three levels are included in the ongoing community assessments: High, medium and low.The counties saw a drop in new cases for the week ending Wednesday compared to recent weeks; that could be tied in part to the Labor Day holiday.Hospital cases remain mostly in the same range, between 30 and 40 patients in Rome.Through midday Friday, 30 covid patients were under treatment -- 21 at Atrium Health Floyd and nine at AdventHealth Redmond. That's down two from Thursday's report.Get tested: A free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Region sees 4 new covid deaths over past 7 days; new case reports drop Voccio: Floyd continues to see a 'fairly high' number of new covid cases; new booster on the way. 32 in Rome hospitals Friday. 'Data dump' adds to weekly covid case increases; 3 more deaths posted. Rome's hospitals were treating 40 virus patients Wednesday More than 100 new covid cases a day reported in Northwest Georgia last week, 3 more deaths reported Today's Weather Right Now 80° Cloudy Humidity: 59% Cloud Coverage: 97% Wind: 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:19:55 AM Sunset: 07:55:44 PM Today Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tonight Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes reins Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians State & Region University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses Georgia tax coffers overflowing Wanted: New homes for historic bridges