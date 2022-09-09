CDCcovidfloyd

This week's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a "medium" spread threat across Northwest Georgia, down from "high."

Despite high positivity rates, all five area counties have seen their covid spread threat levels reduced to medium per the latest rankings posted Thursday.

For more than a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties as having a high threat.

