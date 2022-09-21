Even as new covid cases continue to drop across Northwest Georgia and the state, the number of people dying from the virus continues to climb.
Four more covid deaths were reported in Gordon County for the week ending Wednesday with one each also reported in Floyd, Bartow and Chattooga counties. Since March 2020, 1,377 area residents have died from the virus, not counting another 251 "probable" deaths.
Statewide, 131 people died from covid over the same seven days, down from 138 the previous week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state death toll is now at 33,351 people with another 6,820 probable deaths since the pandemic began.
There were 122 new covid cases reported in the five-county area between Sept. 15 and Wednesday, the fewest since late May. Georgia posted 5,489 additional cases.
The county-by-county breakdown:
Floyd: 35 new cases vs. 57 positive tests through the week ending Sept. 21.
Bartow: 35 cases vs. 85 last week.
Gordon: 37 cases vs. 57 a week earlier.
Polk: 17 cases vs. 19 cases.
Chattooga: No new cases vs. 7 cases (two fewer than previously reported).
Hospital reports
From the Rome hospitals on Wednesday: 16 patients, down 2 from Tuesday.
Atrium Health Floyd: 9 patients, down 2.
AdventHealth Redmond: 7 patients, no change.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested
A free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Please note the test site will be closed this Saturday, Sept. 24, and from Oct. 1 through 9 (Coosa Valley Fair).