Even as new covid cases continue to drop across Northwest Georgia and the state, the number of people dying from the virus continues to climb.

Four more covid deaths were reported in Gordon County for the week ending Wednesday with one each also reported in Floyd, Bartow and Chattooga counties. Since March 2020, 1,377 area residents have died from the virus, not counting another 251 "probable" deaths.

