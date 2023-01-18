5 more covid deaths, including 3 Floyd residents, in the past week. Reported new cases drop here, across Georgia By John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Floyd's covid rate per 100,000 population continues to run higher than the statewide average, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Source: Georgia Department of Public Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five more people died from covid in our region through Wednesday with three of those listed as Floyd County residents.Bartow County lost another person to covid as well as another patient to "probable" related illnesses. Gordon County also lost a resident to covid for the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon.The latest reports from the state Department of Public Health also shows 239 new cases reported in our five counties for the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon, down from 273 a week earlier.A look at our counties shows:Floyd: 99 reported cases, up from 65 as of Jan. 11.Bartow: 77 cases, down from 118.Gordon: 20 new cases, less than half from the week before (42).Polk: 31 cases, down from 34.Chattooga: 12 cases, down from 14.Statewide, 102 people died from covid, up from 99 the previous week. The number of new reported cases dropped to 6,132, down a third from 9,126 reported cases through Jan. 11.Covid hospital patients: 14 at Rome hospital on Wednesday.AdventHealth Redmond: 14 covid patients under treatment; down three from last week.Atrium Health Floyd: No report.Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Floyd, Chattooga residents claimed by covid over past week. 37 virus patients in Rome hospitals Thursday Deadly start to 2023: 7 more covid deaths in Northwest Georgia over the past week. Piedmont Cartersville brings back mask policy 293 new covid cases in NW Georgia over the past 7 days; 4 more deaths. No Christmas break as weekly covid cases at the highest point since late August Today's Weather Right Now 68° Cloudy Humidity: 79% Cloud Coverage: 91% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:45:27 AM Sunset: 05:56:47 PM Today Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tonight Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow Clearing skies after some morning rain. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Health-care needs focus of first day of state budget hearings Georgia ports report growing business in 2022 Perdue warns enrollment declines at University System of Georgia will mean funding cuts State & Region Georgia House committee chairmanships mix the old with the new Georgia still a red state, Loeffler insists in new report State economist predicts drop-off in corporate taxes