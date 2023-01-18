covidfloyd011823

Floyd's covid rate per 100,000 population continues to run higher than the statewide average, according to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

 Source: Georgia Department of Public Health

Five more people died from covid in our region through Wednesday with three of those listed as Floyd County residents.

Bartow County lost another person to covid as well as another patient to "probable" related illnesses. Gordon County also lost a resident to covid for the seven days ending Wednesday afternoon.

