Covid claimed five more Northwest Georgians in the week ending Wednesday as well as two others from "probable" causes related to the virus.
Two Gordon residents, two Chattooga residents and a Polk citizen died between Sept. 21 and 28, the latest state Department of Public Health reports show. The probable deaths occurred in Floyd and Gordon counties. Statewide, 88 people died, down from 131 the previous week.
Overall, the number of new covid cases in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties continued to drop. There were 109 positives tests reported here last week -- the fewest since late May -- compared to 122 for the week ending Sept. 21.
Georgia's new case total fell to 4,036, the lowest since late April.
The county-by-county breakdown:
Floyd: 49 new cases vs. 35 through the week ending Sept. 21.
Bartow: 12 cases vs. 35.
Gordon: 23 cases vs. 37.
Polk: 23 cases vs. 17.
Chattooga: 2 new cases; no increase the previous week.
Also Wednesday, Rome's hospitals reported 15 covid patients under care, up onw from Tuesday.
Atrium Health Floyd: 10 patients, same as Tuesday.
AdventHealth Redmond: Five patients, up one from Tuesday.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested: The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Please note the test site will be closed this Saturday through Oct. 8 for the Coosa Valley Fair.