covidfloyd030123

Three Bartow County residents and another from Gordon County were among the 69 people lost to covid in the past seven days as the state's third year of the pandemic concluded. 

Two more deaths -- one in Floyd, another in Polk -- were attributed to "probable" causes attributed to the virus.

Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In