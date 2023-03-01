Three Bartow County residents and another from Gordon County were among the 69 people lost to covid in the past seven days as the state's third year of the pandemic concluded.
Two more deaths -- one in Floyd, another in Polk -- were attributed to "probable" causes attributed to the virus.
Since March 1, 2022, Northwest Georgia has reported 191 covid deaths, or between three and four a week.
Overall, 1,450 Northwest Georgians have been listed as covid victims since March 2020 with another 280 dying from causes medical officials traced to the virus.
Another 134 new cases were reported in Northwest Georgia through Wednesday, down from 278 the week before. The breakdown:
Floyd: 64 cases, down from 89 for the week ending Feb. 22.
Bartow: 35 cases vs. 78.
Gordon: 19 cases vs. 20.
Polk: 11 cases vs. 25.
Chattooga: 5 cases vs. 3.
Statewide: 3,017 additional cases were reported through midday Wednesday, down from 3,820 a week earlier. Another 69 deaths were reported, up two from the previous week. Pandemic total: 35,068 deaths; another 7,359 losses from "probable" issues related to covid.
Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.